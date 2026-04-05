Hungary Deploys Troops to Protect Key Russian Gas Pipeline Amid Sabotage Fears

Hungary Orders Military Protection for Balkan Stream Gas Pipeline Following Explosives Find



BUDAPEST — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has convened an emergency meeting of the National Defence Council and placed a vital natural gas pipeline under military protection after the discovery of powerful explosives in neighboring Serbia, according to Die Presse.

The move comes after Serbian authorities found an explosive device described as having “devastating power,” complete with a detonator, near the Balkan Stream pipeline on Serbian territory close to the Hungarian border. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić informed Orbán of the find during a phone conversation and noted that security forces had immediately begun searching the area.

In response, Orbán directed soldiers to secure the section of the pipeline running from the Serbian-Hungarian border all the way to the Hungarian-Slovak border. The pipeline, which carries Russian natural gas through the Balkans to Hungary and other parts of Central Europe, is considered critical for the country’s energy supply.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó linked the incident to what he called broader attempts to disrupt Europe’s energy infrastructure. Without directly naming Ukraine, he suggested the thwarted attack fit a pattern of such efforts.

The development has stirred sharp political debate inside Hungary, which is heading into parliamentary elections on April 12. Opposition leader Péter Magyar rejected the government’s narrative, warning that the events could be a provocation and accusing the ruling party of possibly exploiting the situation for political gain during the campaign. He cautioned that any misuse might point to a “false flag” operation.

Investigative journalist Szabolcs Panyi expressed similar doubts. He recalled earlier warnings about a potential Russian-backed false-flag scenario and noted that several journalists had received related tips. Panyi also highlighted the timing, just days before the vote, and raised concerns about possible political manipulation.

The government has responded to recent critical reporting by Panyi with accusations of espionage.

This episode underscores the fragile balance of energy security, regional tensions, and domestic politics in Hungary. While authorities emphasize the need to safeguard vital infrastructure, skepticism from opposition voices and journalists reflects deep divisions over how the incident should be interpreted and handled.