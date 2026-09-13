Hormuz Route “Open Under Law” If US Stops Aggression, Pezeshkian Tells BRICS

TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has announced that foreign ministers from regional Arab states will meet in Oman on Monday to finalise a framework for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and inform the relevant international maritime body, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Speaking to India Today on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, Pezeshkian said Iran had already held talks with Muscat and reached an understanding on a specific shipping route. “In that framework, the route will be open under international law, provided that the US stops its aggression and unjust attacks,” he said, adding that Tehran is ready to work with neighbours to preserve regional security and expand economic ties.

The Iranian leader stressed that Iran has no problem with its neighbours, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia and China, but objects to US military bases in the region being used to threaten or attack Iran. He said Iran did not start the war and has only defended itself against US and Israeli aggression, urging regional states to cooperate for peace instead of allowing foreign powers to create divisions.

Pezeshkian also highlighted Iran’s historic and cultural ties with India, describing Chabahar as a strategic transit crossroads linking the south to the north and east to the west. He said Tehran is ready for greater Indian investment and joint ventures in Chabahar and other sectors.

On BRICS, he said the grouping can help counter US unilateralism and sanctions by enabling members to expand independent trade, investment and economic cooperation. He argued that the New Development Bank should support joint investments and reduce dependence on the US economy and the dollar, helping to create a more independent, multipolar system.

Addressing the nuclear issue, Pezeshkian rejected allegations that Iran is seeking nuclear weapons, emphasizing that Tehran remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and is prepared to negotiate within the framework of international law. He condemned attacks on Iran’s leadership, commanders, scientists and infrastructure, as well as restrictions on food, medicine and trade, saying Iran does not seek war but will not surrender under sanctions or military pressure.