Gunfire Erupts in Central Germany Market; Suspect at Large

Several Wounded in Shooting at Giessen Market in Central Germany

GIESSEN, Germany — Several people were injured Saturday afternoon after gunfire erupted at a bustling market square in the central German city of Giessen, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. local time, according to Mehr News Agency.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the suspect remains at large but emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the public. Officers swiftly cordoned off the area to secure the scene, and first responders treated the wounded on site before transporting them to nearby hospitals. The extent of the injuries has not been disclosed.

Police urged residents to avoid the market square while the investigation is underway. “We are actively pursuing leads and coordinating resources to locate the suspect,” a spokesperson said.

Shoppers and local residents described chaotic scenes as emergency vehicles and law enforcement converged on the square. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots and seeing people fleeing in panic, though authorities said the situation is now under control.

No further details about the suspect or possible motives have been released, and investigators continue to examine the scene and collect statements from witnesses.