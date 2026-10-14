Germany Revokes Refugee Status for many Syrians as Berlin Pushes Returns

Germany Begins Revoking Syrian Refugees’ Status

Germany has begun revoking the refugee status of some Syrians as Chancellor Friedrich Merz pushes for their return to a country transformed by the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, reported by Heute.

According to the German tabloid Bild, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) has started sending letters informing certain Syrians that their protection has been withdrawn. One 16 page decision from September states: “The granted refugee status is being revoked.” In that case, the office also rejected subsidiary protection and a deportation ban.

It is not known how many letters have been sent. The report says those affected are mainly Syrians with police records or those who have left Germany since arriving. About 915,840 Syrian nationals live in Germany.

The BAMF says conditions in Syria have changed since Assad’s government collapsed in December 2024. It argues that the new transitional authorities control much of the country, while jihadist groups such as Islamic State remain a threat but no longer present a serious alternative to the state.

The office also points to the scale of returns. Citing the UN refugee agency, it says more than 1.5 million people went back to Syria between December 2024 and March 2026.

Yet the decision acknowledges continuing hardship: food shortages, high prices, scarce housing and unreliable electricity. For a family of five outside Damascus, it estimates monthly living costs at about 554 euros. Even so, the BAMF concludes that return is generally reasonable, saying there is “no existential emergency”.

To encourage voluntary departures, Germany offers adults 200 euros for travel and 1,000 euros in start-up support. Children can receive 100 and 500 euros respectively, with a maximum of 4,000 euros per family. Austria has also raised return payments, offering some Syrians up to 3,000 euros per person.

The letters do not automatically mean deportation. Each case must be assessed individually, and the BAMF says it currently lacks the legal basis to issue deportation warnings. Local immigration authorities must first decide whether another residence right applies.

The policy has already triggered resistance. Asylum lawyer Philipp Pruy told Bild that revocation cases involving Syrians have risen sharply, warning of a “massive wave of lawsuits” before Germany’s administrative courts.

For many Syrians, the letters may mark not a journey home, but the beginning of a long legal struggle over whether they can stay.