Gaza Toll Surpasses 70,000 as Ceasefire Strains Under Fresh Violence

The death toll in Gaza has climbed beyond 70,000, according to figures released Saturday by the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave, marking one of the deadliest stretches of the conflict as a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire struggles to hold, according to NDTV.

In its latest tally, the ministry reported 70,100 fatalities since the Israel–Hamas war began more than two years ago. The announcement comes amid renewed accusations from both sides of violating the ceasefire that took effect on October 10.

Despite the truce, the ministry said 354 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the pause in hostilities began. Two additional bodies reached Gaza’s hospitals in the past 48 hours, including one pulled from the rubble of destroyed buildings. Officials noted that the apparent spike in numbers partly reflects the processing and verification of 299 previously uncounted bodies.

The enclave remains engulfed in a severe humanitarian crisis, with essential services shattered and reconstruction virtually stalled. Aid agencies warn that the temporary lull in fighting has not translated into meaningful relief for the population, as shortages of food, medicine, and shelter persist.

The war traces back to October 7, 2023, when Hamas fighters launched a deadly assault on Israel, killing 1,221 people and abducting 251 hostages. As the latest ceasefire began, militants were believed to be holding 20 living captives and the bodies of 28 others.

Since then, Hamas has freed all surviving hostages and returned the remains of 26 of the deceased. In return, Israel has released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and handed over hundreds of bodies of Palestinians who died while in its custody.

Though the truce has slowed the pace of violence, it has not halted it. With each side contesting the other’s commitment to the agreement, the future of the ceasefire and any hope for stability remains uncertain as Gaza’s staggering human toll continues to rise.