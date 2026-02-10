EU Split Over Plan to Favor European Firms in Key Sectors

Europe wants to protect its own, but not everyone’s convinced it’s a good idea

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is pushing hard for new rules that would give European companies an edge over foreign competitors when it comes to government contracts in “strategic” sectors, according to Hurriyet Daily News. The plan, set to be unveiled later this month, comes as European leaders gather to discuss how to make the continent more competitive in an increasingly hostile global economy.

The concept sounds simple enough: if a company wants to win a public contract in crucial industries like automobiles or green technology, it would need to prove that a significant chunk of its products are actually made in Europe. Von der Leyen argues this “European preference” would help create thriving markets in vital sectors while protecting the bloc’s strategic interests.

“This is a necessary instrument,” she wrote to EU leaders, promising the plan would be backed by solid economic analysis and wouldn’t alienate trusted international partners.

EU Industry Chief Stephane Sejourne has been even more direct, saying Europe needs its own version of America’s “Buy American Act” or China’s protectionist policies. In an op-ed signed by over 1,100 business leaders, he declared: “Whenever European public money is used, it must contribute to European production and jobs.”

France has been the loudest cheerleader for this approach, particularly when it comes to defense spending. But that enthusiasm hasn’t been universally shared. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever didn’t mince words: “They always say ‘European,’ but they think everyone is going to buy French things.”

The concerns extend beyond Europe’s borders too. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned von der Leyen about potential damage to Turkey’s automobile sector, given the country’s customs union with the EU. Japanese automaker Honda urged Brussels to think bigger, suggesting “Made with Common Values” instead of narrow geographic requirements.

Even within the EU, support is shaky. Germany and Italy have offered only lukewarm backing, while six northern European nations Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Sweden cautioned against creating “another layer of complex regulation.”

The European Commission has already delayed the proposal twice because of fierce internal debates, with some members wanting to water it down significantly.

As Europe tries to chart its economic future, one thing is clear: protecting home-grown industries sounds great in theory, but getting twenty-seven nations to agree on the details is proving to be another matter entirely.