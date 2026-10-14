EU lawmakers demand protection for International Criminal Court

Fifty eight members of the European Parliament have urged the European Commission to protect the International Criminal Court from United States sanctions that could disrupt its work.

In a letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the lawmakers described the measures as “an attack by a foreign power on an entity on EU territory”. They warned of devastating consequences for the Hague-based court and called on the EU to use “all instruments at our disposal” in response, reported by Euro News.

The Trump administration announced sanctions against the ICC last Friday. The move followed repeated US criticism of the court’s arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its investigation into the conduct of American troops in Afghanistan.

After a six-month grace period, the sanctions could bar US banks and companies from doing business with the ICC. Some exemptions are expected for telecommunications, software and payment services.

Because US firms dominate global finance and technology, the restrictions could make it difficult for the court to pay bills or carry out routine financial transactions. European banks, insurers and other companies with links to the United States could also face secondary penalties if they continue working with the ICC.

The MEPs urged the Commission to activate the EU’s Blocking Statute, a legal mechanism designed to protect European companies and individuals from the extraterritorial effects of foreign sanctions. It can prevent certain foreign court rulings from being enforced in the EU and allows European firms to seek compensation for losses caused by such measures.

The letter was drafted by centre-right EPP lawmaker Dirk Gotink and centre-left S&D lawmaker Aurore Lalucq. It was signed by politicians from the EPP, Socialists and Democrats, Renew Europe and the Greens/EFA groups.

The signatories said the sanctions threatened Europe’s ability to protect its citizens and institutions. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has already called the threat against the ICC “not acceptable”, but the bloc has yet to announce concrete action.

The ICC has 125 member states. The United States signed the Rome Statute, which created the court, but never ratified it.