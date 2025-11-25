EU Council Backs €192.8B Budget for 2026, Paving Way for Final Approval

The European Union moved a step closer to securing its financial blueprint for next year after the EU Council on Tuesday formally endorsed the bloc’s 2026 annual budget, clearing the way for final approval by the European Parliament later this week, according to AFP.

The agreement, reached with Parliament negotiators on November 15, sets total commitments at €192.8 billion and total payments at €190.1 billion—figures designed to advance the EU’s long-term priorities while maintaining enough maneuverability to confront unexpected crises.

Denmark’s finance minister, Nicolai Wammen, who led the Council’s negotiating team, said the budget strikes a balance between ambition and resilience at a time of mounting geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

“Today, we took the final step in ensuring a strong and resilient EU budget that enables us to continue delivering on our common EU priorities next year,” Wammen said. “Addressing priorities such as defense, migration, competitiveness, and preparedness, this budget allows us to respond decisively to the needs of European citizens. At the same time, we’ve built in flexibility to deal with unfolding crises.”

The 2026 spending plan arrives as the EU faces a demanding global environment continuing pressure on defense capabilities, persistent migration challenges, and the need to remain competitive amid rapid technological change and shifting international power dynamics. Finance officials say the budget’s design reflects both urgency and caution, enabling the union to advance its strategic agenda without sacrificing fiscal discipline.

The final seal of approval is expected on November 26, when the European Parliament votes on the package. With the Council’s decision now in place, the parliamentary endorsement is widely anticipated, setting the stage for the EU to enter the new year with its financial priorities clearly defined.