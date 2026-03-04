EU Backs Spain After Trump Threatens Trade Cut

The European Union has expressed full support for Spain after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade ties with the country, according to AFP. The dispute marks a sharp rise in tensions between Washington and Madrid, while European leaders move quickly to show unity.

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, said he had spoken directly with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to convey the EU’s “full solidarity.” He stressed that the European Union would always protect the interests of its member states.

The conflict began after Trump criticized Spain for refusing to allow the United States to use the Rota naval base and Morón air base in connection with military operations targeting Iran. He also condemned Spain’s decision not to join other NATO allies in increasing defense spending. In a strong statement, Trump said the U.S. would “cut off all trade with Spain,” adding that Washington did not want “anything to do” with the country.

The European Commission responded firmly, saying it was ready to defend EU interests through its common trade policy. Officials reminded Washington of the major trade agreement signed between the EU and the United States last year and said they expect the U.S. to honor its commitments.

Support for Spain also came from Emmanuel Macron, who personally spoke with Sánchez to express France’s backing and European solidarity.

In Madrid, leaders struck a determined tone. Deputy Prime Minister María Jesús Montero declared that Spain “will not be vassals” to any nation and would not give in to threats. In a televised address, Sánchez defended Spain’s anti-war position, warning that escalating conflicts could lead to serious global consequences.

Sánchez, a frequent critic of both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, cautioned that history has shown how quickly international crises can spiral out of control. He argued that nations must act responsibly, not out of fear of economic punishment.

As tensions grow, the dispute highlights deeper disagreements over foreign policy, defense, and the future of transatlantic relations.