Enduring Welcome Act Aims to Reinstate U.S. Promise to Afghan Allies

Washington, D.C. — A bipartisan quartet of lawmakers has introduced the Enduring Welcome Act of 2025 to the House, setting in motion a renewed U.S. commitment to Afghan allies who stood alongside American troops during two decades of conflict overseas, reported by TOLOnews. Led by Reps. Mike Lawler (R–NY) and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D–CA), with cosponsors Reps. Dina Titus (D–NV) and Michael McCaul (R–TX), the legislation seeks to codify and restore a vital lifeline that had been dismantled.

The bill would formally reestablish the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE), subjecting it to legal mandato­rization and ensuring its continuity for at least five years. It also mandates a secure, centralized database to monitor Afghan relocation cases and requires quarterly congressional updates, without compromising existing security vetting standards.

If enacted, the act would accelerate family reunifications and improve interagency coordination. “America made a promise to our Afghan allies…” said Rep. Lawler, urging the nation to protect those who once protected U.S. soldiers. “Honoring our commitments…should never be a partisan issue,” added Rep. Kamlager-Dove, invoking moral duty and American credibility.

Veteran-led groups supported the legislation, calling it an overdue restoration. Shawn VanDiver of AfghanEvac said it “provides Congress the chance to restore a program built by veterans to bring Afghan allies to safety.”

This initiative arrives against the backdrop of the CARE office’s shutdown earlier this year—a move that left thousands of vetted Afghans stranded and vulnerable. With no evacuation flights since early 2025, advocates argue this legislation revives not just a process, but a promise.