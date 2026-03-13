Dubai Hit by Explosions After Drone Debris Falls Near Burj Khalifa

Dubai was shaken Friday morning by loud explosions that sent thick plumes of smoke rising near the Burj Khalifa, prompting brief panic before officials confirmed the blasts were caused by falling debris from an intercepted drone or missile, according to NDTV.

The explosions occurred around 9 a.m. in Dubai’s financial district, where witnesses reported windows rattling and sirens echoing along Sheikh Zayed Road. The Dubai Media Office later said on X (formerly Twitter) that the incident resulted from debris following a successful air-defense interception. “No injuries have been reported,” the statement read, adding that minor facade damage occurred on a building near the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

An AFP correspondent at the scene described hearing two powerful blasts that “rolled through the streets like thunder.” Police quickly cordoned off affected areas as firefighters checked nearby towers for hazards. By mid-morning, calm had largely returned, though many residents remained on alert.

Thursday saw a similar incident in the Al Bada’a neighborhood, where debris from another intercepted projectile caused minor damage but no casualties. The back-to-back events have intensified concern across the Gulf as regional tensions continue to escalate.

Since late February, Iran has launched hundreds of drones and missiles toward multiple countries in the region amid the ongoing Middle East conflict that began on February 28. While most projectiles have been intercepted, some debris has caused ground-level damage. Authorities across the Gulf report at least 24 fatalities so far, including civilians and U.S. troops.

Despite the tense morning, Dubai authorities emphasized that public safety remains secure and daily life is resuming normally. Office workers temporarily evacuated during the explosions returned soon after clearance was given. Officials assured residents that air defense systems remain active and vigilant.

As smoke cleared from the skyline, the world’s tallest tower once again stood over a city determined to maintain its calm resilience amid regional unrest.