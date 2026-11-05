Austria’s Welfare System: Minister Vows to End “Magnet” for Illegal Migration

Austria’s government is preparing a sweeping overhaul of its social-welfare system, promising stricter rules for people who can work, tougher consequences for those who refuse integration, and continued support for those genuinely in need. Integration Minister Claudia Bauer, of the conservative ÖVP, delivered the message with unmistakable force at a press conference in Vienna: “For far too long, our welfare system has been a magnet for illegal migration.”

The planned reform; known as Sozialhilfe Neu, would make social assistance more closely dependent on willingness to work and on binding integration obligations. Its central pillars include stronger incentives to enter employment, mandatory participation in integration measures, tougher sanctions for violations, and a new framework for child benefit rates.bundeskanzleramt, reported by oe24.

Bauer argued that the burden is especially visible in the capital. Although only about one in five Austrians lives in Vienna, she said, roughly three in four social-assistance recipients are there. “In times of tight budgets, we can no longer afford a welfare system that creates the wrong incentives instead of bringing people into work,” she said.

Her formula was blunt: “Anyone who can work must work. Anyone who does not want to integrate will no longer receive social assistance. And people who truly need help will receive it.”

Under the proposal, people able to work but who have never held a job would receive only a basic payment. Those who refuse work could face cuts of at least a quarter of that amount. Recognized refugees would generally receive a reduced basic benefit during a four month waiting period, with further support tied to participation in a compulsory integration programme.

The government also plans to link full welfare payments to German-language skills, values courses, job seeking efforts, and work experience. Continued refusal to participate could ultimately lead to benefits being withdrawn entirely.

Bauer and Vienna ÖVP leader Markus Figl presented the reform as a chance to make welfare rules more uniform across Austria and to redirect public money toward education, employment, and those most in need. The ÖVP estimates potential savings for Vienna of up to 220 million euros if the city applies the lowest permitted child rates.

Critics, however, warn that the language risks turning a complex urban reality into a political slogan. SPÖ integration spokesperson Christian Oxonitsch said Vienna’s high caseload reflects high housing costs, single parents, disrupted employment histories, and migration from across Austria not simply a failure of integration.

For now, the government’s message is clear: Austria’s final social safety net should remain open but no longer without conditions.