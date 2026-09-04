Austrian Police Issue Urgent Warning Over Bail Scam Calls

Austrian police have issued an urgent warning to the public after a sharp rise in “shock calls” from criminals posing as officers, court staff, and even prosecutors.

In these calls, fraudsters claim that a friend or family member has been involved in a serious traffic accident and is now being held in custody—unless bail is paid immediately. They use the panic of the moment to ask victims about cash, jewelry, and other valuables, then arrange for supposed court officials to collect the items directly from the victim’s home.

Authorities stress that real police, courts, and legitimate institutions will never ask for personal financial details over the phone. If you receive such a call, hang up right away or ask for the caller’s full name, department, and a direct contact number. Then, verify the story by calling your relative directly, and alert other family members to the scam. Finally, contact your local police using a number you already trust, not one provided by the caller.

Police in Vorarlberg note that these scams tend to surge in short, intense waves and they are urging media outlets to spread the warning so more people know what to look out for.