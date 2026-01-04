Austria Sets Up Crisis Task Force as U.S. Strikes Deepen Venezuela Turmoil

VIENNA — Austria’s Foreign Ministry has established a crisis task force in response to U.S. military strikes on Venezuela, citing growing concerns over regional stability and the safety of Austrian citizens in the country, according to ORF News.

In a statement posted Sunday on social media platform X, the ministry said a nationwide travel warning is now in effect for all of Venezuela. Austrian nationals currently in the country were urged to register immediately with the government’s travel registration system to allow authorities to maintain contact and provide assistance if conditions deteriorate further.

According to the Foreign Ministry, approximately 750 Austrian citizens reside permanently in Venezuela, along with a small number of registered travelers. Officials said those registered have already been contacted as part of precautionary measures coordinated by the newly formed crisis unit.

Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger warned against further escalation, stressing the need to uphold international law amid rising geopolitical tensions. “What matters now is preventing further escalation and respecting international law,” she wrote. “We call on all parties to exercise restraint in order to avoid additional suffering.”

Meinl-Reisinger said Austria would continue working closely with its European Union partners to push for a peaceful and democratic resolution to the crisis, grounded in the principles of the United Nations Charter. She emphasized that the protection of Austrian citizens abroad remains her top priority and strongly advised against all travel to Venezuela until further notice.

The U.S. strikes have also sparked sharp political debate within Austria. Leonore Gewessler, leader of the Green Party, strongly condemned Washington’s actions, calling the attack “a clear violation of international law.” In a social media post, she said the operation “must not remain without consequences” and urged Europe to respond with unity and resolve.

“For Europe, this is an unmistakable signal,” Gewessler wrote. “Solidarity, strength, and the defense of international law are our responsibility.”

As uncertainty grips Venezuela and international reactions continue to unfold, Austrian officials said the crisis task force will remain active, monitoring developments closely and coordinating contingency planning to safeguard citizens should the security situation further deteriorate.