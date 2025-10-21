Austria Deports Convicted Offender to Kabul in Policy Shift

Austria Resumes Deportations to Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Austria has carried out its first deportation to Afghanistan since the Taliban regained power in 2021, sending a convicted sex offender back to Kabul early Tuesday. The move marks a sharp escalation in Vienna’s efforts to expel foreign nationals with criminal records, even to countries mired in instability.

The 30-year-old Afghan man, convicted of aggravated assault and rape, had served nearly four years in an Austrian prison before being escorted by police on a flight via Istanbul to Kabul. Officials said his removal was part of a broader plan to deport around 30 Afghans deemed ineligible to stay.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that more deportations are being prepared. “This is a tough but necessary course that will be pursued consistently,” Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said. Chancellor Christian Stocker echoed that line, stressing “zero tolerance” for migrants who commit crimes in Austria: “Those who abuse our hospitality must leave, no matter where they come from.”

The deportation follows quiet diplomatic exchanges earlier this year. Austrian officials traveled to Kabul to negotiate the administrative groundwork, while Taliban representatives later visited Vienna to finalize details. The policy extends a trend that began with deportations to Syria and Somalia, signaling Austria’s readiness to return offenders even to countries considered unsafe.

Human rights advocates have condemned the move. Amnesty International warned that deporting anyone to Afghanistan where torture, disappearances, and repression remain widespread; violates the international principle of non-refoulement, which forbids returning people to danger.

Austria’s renewed deportation policy now stands at the fault line between domestic security politics and humanitarian law — testing how far a state will go in the name of justice and deterrence.