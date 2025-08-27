America: Minneapolis Reels as School Mass Turned Tragedy; Shootings at Annunciation Catholic School

At around 8:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, a gunman clad in black stormed into Annunciation Catholic School in southwest Minneapolis during an all-school Mass, unleashing a hail of gunfire before dying by a self-inflicted wound, reported by BBC News. The assault left scores of children and adults injured, and at least two—including one child—dead, though official counts remain fluid.

Police swiftly contained the threat, declaring there was “no active threat to the community,” though emergency crews continued to urge residents to steer clear of the area to allow first responders to work unimpeded.

Governor Tim Walz, moved by the horror unfolding on what should have been a routine first week of school, called the incident a “horrific act of violence,” expressing deep concern for students and educators.

Federal agents—including the FBI and ATF—joined local authorities in a unified response at the scene.

Eyewitness accounts describe a traumatic scene: children, some barefoot, emerging with their hands held tightly, while emergency personnel hurriedly loaded injured students into ambulances. Trauma centers nearby are now treating multiple patients, including several young children.

The broader community stands in shock and mourning, grappling with the stark reality that a place of worship and learning became the backdrop for unspeakable grief. As investigators sift through the aftermath, families, neighbors, and leaders are left searching for comfort amid catastrophe.