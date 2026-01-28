America: Federal Agents on Leave After Controversial Minneapolis Shooting

Two federal immigration agents have been placed on administrative leave following their involvement in the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a US citizen killed in Minneapolis last Saturday, according to Wednesday reports from Fox News and other media outlets, according to Reuters.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the decision, stating it follows standard procedures after deadly encounters. However, the shooting has ignited a firestorm of controversy as details emerge that contradict initial official accounts.

Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse at a veterans’ hospital, became the second American citizen killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minnesota this month, a tragic pattern that has triggered nationwide outrage and demands for accountability.

The most troubling revelation came from an internal Customs and Border Protection review shared with lawmakers Tuesday. The preliminary report made no mention of Pretti brandishing his weapon, despite Trump administration officials initially emphasizing the firearm to justify the shooting. While authorities acknowledged Pretti possessed a holstered 9mm semi-automatic handgun, the distinction between a secured weapon and an active threat raises serious questions.

According to the review, the deadly confrontation began when a customs officer ordered Pretti and a woman to move from the street. When they refused, the officer deployed pepper spray. As agents attempted to detain Pretti, “a struggle ensued,” the report stated.

During the altercation, a Border Patrol agent repeatedly shouted “He’s got a gun!” Just five seconds later, both a Border Patrol agent and a customs officer opened fire. Crucially, video evidence shows an agent removing Pretti’s gun from his waist before the shooting occurred; a detail that sharply contradicts the narrative of imminent danger.

The identities and experience levels of the agents involved remain undisclosed, raising concerns about whether personnel typically stationed at border checkpoints received adequate training for urban crowd control situations.

As investigations continue, the growing disconnect between official statements and documented evidence has deepened public mistrust. For Pretti’s family and a watching nation, the question remains; why did a licensed gun owner and healthcare worker end up dead during a routine immigration enforcement action?