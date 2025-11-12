Afghanistan Moves to Halt Medicine Imports from Pakistan

KABUL — Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has given medicine importers three months to end all business dealings with Pakistan, warning that the government will no longer cooperate with traders who continue to rely on the neighboring country, according to TOLOnews.

Speaking at a meeting with industrialists and business leaders, Baradar urged the private sector to shift trade routes away from Pakistan, accusing it of undermining Afghan commerce and flooding local markets with low quality goods; particularly medicines.

“All Afghan traders and industrialists should turn to alternative routes instead of Pakistan,” Baradar declared. “These routes have harmed our traders, markets, and the public. I strongly urge everyone to implement alternative options for imports and exports immediately.”

Baradar specifically targeted pharmaceutical imports, citing concerns over poor-quality drugs. He directed all medicine importers to close their accounts in Pakistan and secure new supply lines within three months. “Our health sector’s biggest issue is the import of substandard medicines from Pakistan,” he said.

The deputy premier maintained that Afghanistan now has access to multiple regional trade routes and stronger ties with neighboring economies. He said the Islamic Emirate is working to expand and modernize these corridors to ensure stable economic connectivity with the wider region.

Baradar also accused Pakistan of using trade disruptions and refugee issues as tools of political pressure. He insisted that if Pakistan seeks to reopen trade channels, it must provide firm guarantees that they will remain open “under all circumstances.”

“Trade cannot be weaponized,” Baradar said. “No nation can deny its interdependence with others.”