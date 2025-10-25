Afghanistan Joins Iran, Turkey in Landmark Railway Cooperation Agreement

TEHRAN — Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkey have signed a trilateral railway cooperation agreement, marking a significant step toward regional connectivity and cross-border trade, officials said Friday.

The accord, finalized on the sidelines of the 36th UIC Asia-Pacific Regional Assembly in Turkey, aims to develop new rail links and expand cargo transit routes across the three nations.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works, under the Taliban administration, confirmed the signing, saying the deal represents a “major step forward” in integrating Afghanistan into regional transportation networks.

According to ministry spokesperson Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the memorandum outlines plans to extend the Khaf–Herat railway—currently linking eastern Iran to western Afghanistan—northward to Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the country’s key commercial hubs. The project will draw on the technical, financial, and human resources of all three signatories.

Officials said the agreement seeks not only to improve physical infrastructure but also to streamline customs procedures, boost rail capacity, and facilitate the movement of goods through joint training and technology-sharing initiatives.

Analysts view the project as a potential game-changer for Afghanistan’s trade prospects, offering landlocked Kabul a more reliable link to regional markets and international ports through Iran and Turkey.

The trilateral initiative also underscores Iran and Turkey’s growing role in Eurasian logistics, as both nations position themselves as central corridors in east–west trade.

While financial details and construction timelines were not disclosed, the three governments said they would form a joint technical committee to oversee planning and implementation.

If completed, the expanded railway network could become a vital artery for commerce and energy transit, connecting Central Asia to Europe via a unified trans-regional route.