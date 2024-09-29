Israel strikes Houthis in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon

According to BBC News report: Israel says it has carried out “large-scale” air strikes on Yemen, targeting what it calls “military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime”.

It says power plants and a port were hit in Ras Isa and Hudaydah – a Houthi media spokesman says: “The Yemeni support front will not stop”.

The strikes came as Israel carried out more attacks across Lebanon, and Hezbollah fired more rockets into northern Israel.

Israel has continued striking Dahieh, Hezbollah’s stronghold in southern Beirut, where Hezbollah leader was killed on Friday – Israel now says 20 other Hezbollah figures were killed in that attack.

Lebanon says dozens more people were killed on Sunday, including 17 people from the same family in Zboud, and 21 people in a strike elsewhere in the Bekaa Valley.

Our correspondent, Orla Guerin, reports from a medical centre after an air strike: “I am not Hezbollah,” says a man whose daughter was critically injured in an earlier attack.