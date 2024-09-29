Helicopter Crash in Pakistan’s North Waziristan Claims Six Lives, Investigation Underway

ISLAMABAD — A tragic helicopter crash in North Waziristan on Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of six people and left eight others injured, after a Mari Petroleum-operated aircraft experienced a catastrophic engine failure. The helicopter, a Russian MI-8, was providing transport services for personnel working at the Shewa-2 well location in the Waziristan Block, a remote oil and gas exploration site.

The ill-fated helicopter had 21 individuals on board, including four crew members—three Russian pilots and a Pakistani crewman. Among the six confirmed fatalities were the three Russian pilots, according to a statement from Mari Petroleum, one of Pakistan’s leading oil and gas companies.

The crash unfolded shortly after the helicopter took off from Shewa. Initial reports suggest the MI-8 experienced engine trouble, forcing it to attempt an emergency landing. Tragically, during this maneuver, the helicopter’s tail rotor struck the ground, causing the aircraft to topple and crash.

Immediate Response and Rescue Efforts

Rescue teams were swiftly deployed to the scene, navigating the rugged and remote terrain to assist the survivors. Six of the injured passengers were promptly evacuated to nearby medical facilities, while three critically wounded individuals were transferred to better-equipped hospitals to receive specialized treatment. Efforts to provide them with the best possible care are ongoing.

Investigation Underway

While the precise cause of the engine failure is still under investigation, officials have ruled out any connection to security threats in the region, a sensitive area known for military operations against militant groups. Mari Petroleum, in conjunction with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and the Bureau of Safety Investigation (BASI), has launched a formal inquiry into the accident.

A Detailed Timeline of the Incident

According to PCAA records, the MI-8MTV-1 helicopter (Registration Mark: RA-24537 MSN 97518) took off from Islamabad at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, bound for the Shewa site. After a brief stop to change passengers, the helicopter resumed its journey to Bannu at 1:15 p.m. However, shortly after takeoff, the engine failed, forcing the crew to make an emergency return to Shewa. It was during this attempted landing that the helicopter’s tail rotor struck the ground, leading to the deadly crash.

The aircraft had been operating in Pakistan under a wet lease agreement with PANH Helicopters, a Russian firm, specifically to support Mari Petroleum’s exploration and production operations in the remote regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The lease had been granted for six months, with the helicopter’s operations, crew training, and maintenance all under PANH’s responsibility. Notably, the lease expired on the same day as the accident, September 28, 2024.

Company Statement and Condolences

Mari Petroleum expressed deep sorrow over the incident in an official statement: “With great grief, we announce a tragic accident involving our chartered MI-8 helicopter… resulting in the loss of six precious lives, including three foreign pilots. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those affected.”

The company reassured the public that all necessary support was being provided to the injured and their families, vowing to assist the investigation to determine the full scope of the technical failure that caused the accident.

Aviation Safety Measures Scrutinized

The PCAA has confirmed that the helicopter had been inducted under proper regulatory procedures and that a thorough safety inspection will be conducted. The Bureau of Safety Investigation (BASI) is expected to release its findings once the investigation concludes.

As the region mourns this devastating loss, the incident highlights the complexities and risks associated with operating in Pakistan’s remote areas, where oil and gas exploration often demands reliance on aircraft like the MI-8. While the technical failure that led to this accident remains unexplained, the incident has cast a spotlight on aviation safety standards and the critical importance of robust emergency response measures in these challenging environments.