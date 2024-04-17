Wang Yi says Sino-Slovenia relations at ‘stable and mature’ stage

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday spoke highly of bilateral relations between China and Slovenia during talks with Slovenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, who is on an official visit to China.

After more than 30 years of development, China-Slovenia relations have entered a stable and mature stage, said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

He said despite differences in social system and culture, the two countries understand, respect and appreciate each other, with a friendly relationship between the two peoples.

China appreciates that the Slovenian government understands and supports China’s core interests and firmly adheres to the one-China principle, said Wang.

He said China supports Slovenia’s national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and respects its pursuit of a development path that suits its national conditions.

In the face of the turbulent international situation, China is ready to further enhance mutual trust with Slovenia and work together with it to advocate and practice true multilateralism, said Wang.

The Chinese foreign minister extended congratulations to Slovenia, which has been elected a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2024-2025 period, adding that China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Slovenia in the UNSC and other international institutions to promote global governance in a more fair and reasonable direction.

He also reiterated that China rejects attempts to “de-China” in the name of “de-risking.”

China and Slovenia should work together to jointly safeguard free trade, adhere to mutual openness, oppose protectionism and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, said Wang.

He expressed hope that Slovenia can provide Chinese firms with fair, just and non-discriminatory treatment and welcomed Slovenian businesses’ investment and presence in China.

Fajon, for her part, said Slovenia attaches great importance to relations with China and firmly adheres to the one-China policy.

Describing the business delegation accompanying her on her China visit as the largest in history, Fajon said Slovenia is ready to further deepen practical cooperation with China in the economy, trade, tourism, technological innovation, and other fields.

She added that Slovenia is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China within multilateral frameworks, such as the United Nations, to jointly address global challenges.__Pakistan Today