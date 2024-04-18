Kashmir: NC worst sufferer of gun culture in J&K, lost over 4000 workers – Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference Working President, Omar Abdullah highlighted the profound toll of the region’s gun culture on the National Conference (NC), stating that the party has borne the brunt of the violence, losing over 4000 workers during the peak of militancy.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag as senior NC leader Mian Altaf Ahmad filed nomination papers, Abdullah emphasized the devastating impact of the gun culture on his party. He attributed the origins of this culture to certain entities, underscoring the NC’s role as one of its worst sufferers, having lost a significant number of senior workers, leaders, and legislators.

“NC is the worst sufferer of gun culture. We have lost over 4000 senior workers, leaders and party legislators. There is no other party who suffered such a huge loss,” Omar said.

Abdullah expressed disappointment towards Home Minister Amit Shah’s apparent disregard for the sacrifices made by the NC in the face of such adversity.

Regarding Ahmad’s nomination, Abdullah called for support from all political parties within the INDIA alliance to ensure Ahmad’s successful contest.

Acknowledging former J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir’s support, Abdullah conveyed gratitude on behalf of NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah for Mir’s commitment, despite deferring prior engagements in New Delhi.

Responding to queries about Ghulam Nabi Azad’s decision not to contest the Lok Sabha elections, Abdullah expressed no surprise, noting Azad’s previous absence from the Doda constituency. “There is no surprise. We knew it already that he (Azad) will not contest elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat. When he has not contested polls from Doda, how he will fight elections from Anantnag-Rajouri seat. Now he has fielded some another party candidate to show their presence. Let the elections happen, they will come to know how much people supported them”, Omar said.__GK News