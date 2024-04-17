Israel’s war on Gaza: Children among at least 40 killed in a day

Strikes hit a playground and busy market in Maghazi refugee camp with at least 40 Palestinians killed throughout Gaza in the past day as Israel’s onslaught on civilians continues.

Iran marks Army Day as the international community fearfully watches for Israeli retaliation after the unprecedented attack by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp.

Gaza health ministry appeals for sick, wounded patients to travel abroad

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry has called for Palestinians in Gaza who need treatment for cancer and other severe illnesses or injuries to be granted permission to travel abroad so their lives can be saved.

After more than six months of war, there are at least 76,465 injured people in Gaza, whose few functional health facilities lack the resources to effectively treat them or those severely ill.

“We lose some of them every day”, said the ministry.__Al Jazeera