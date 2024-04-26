India: Thanking voters for extending ‘unparalleled support’ to NDA, PM Modi says second phase ‘too good’

New Delhi, April 26: Thanking voters, who came out in large numbers to exercise franchise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that “unparalleled support” for the NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more.

“Gratitude to the people across India who have voted today. The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. Voters want the NDA’s good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support,” PM Modi posted on X.

After polling for 102 seats in the first phase was completed in a smooth and peaceful manner on April 19, people in 88 constituencies across 13 states and UTs voted on Friday during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The remaining five phases will continue till June 1 with counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

PM Modi has been calling upon voters to turn out in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride.

“Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice,” PM Modi posted on social media, earlier in the day.__GK News