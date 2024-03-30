Pakistan: ATC sentences May 9 accused to five years in prison

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) sentenced on Saturday 51 accused to five years in prison for their role in the May 9 riots and fined each Rs 10,000.

The accused were sentenced under three sections of the anti-terrorism law.

Security was on high alert at Central Jail Gujranwala during the proceedings, with a heavy police presence deployed to maintain order.

Among the accused is Kaleemullah Khan, a recently elected member of the provincial assembly (MPA) from PTI.

The case pertains to PTI workers vandalizing state and military properties following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9, 2023

The riot had resulted in injuries to ten police officers, including a superintendent, and the unfortunate loss of civilian life. Additionally, four vehicles were damaged during the unrest.

Following a complaint filed by SHO Mudassar Butt, the Cantt police station registered a case against 23 identified individuals and approximately 300 to 400 others.

Subsequently, 51 accused individuals were apprehended in connection with the disturbances.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to 31 suspects in the May 9 riots in Lahore. The court ordered the suspects to furnish surety bonds of Rs200,000 each to avail the relief of bail.__Tribune.com