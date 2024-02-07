Pakistan election 2024: Blasts target candidates’ offices, 22 killed

At least 22 people killed in two attacks on candidates’ political offices in Balochistan province, as Pakistan gears up to hold elections for national and provincial assemblies on Thursday.

A major crackdown on the biggest opposition party and its leader, former PM Imran Khan, has fuelled concerns that the polls will not be free and fair.

Voters will cast their ballots for two legislators to represent their constituency – one federally and the other provincially.

There are 5,121 candidates contesting for the federal legislature and 12,695 for the provinces.__Al Jazeera