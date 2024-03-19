Afghan Taliban condemn attack, urge Pakistan to stop ‘continuation’ of wrong polices

KABUL: The Taliban government confirmed Pakistani strikes but rejected Pakistani claims that those attacks killed any militants.

Condemning the strikes as a violation of sovereignty, Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson, claimed attacks killed five women and three children in the eastern border provinces of Khost and Paktika.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not allow anyone to compromise security by using Afghan territory,” Mujahid said in a statement.

“Last night at around 3am, Pakistani planes bombed the houses of civilians,” said the IEA spokesperson. He added that the bombings resulted in the deaths of six civilians, including three women and three children in Paktika, with an additional two women losing their lives due to the collapse of a house in Khost province.

The Paktika province is located near Pakistan’s South Waziristan district while Khost is situated near North Waziristan.

“The person named Abdullah Shah, who the Pakistani side claims was targeted in the incident, is in Pakistan, on the other hand, there is a tribe living on both sides of this region who have daily trips and close relationships,” claimed Mujahid.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns these attacks and calls this reckless action a violation of Afghanistan’s territory, said the Taliban spokesperson and warned that the interim government of Afghanistan, which has a “long experience of freedom struggle against the superpowers of the world”, does not allow anyone to “invade its territory”.

The spokesperson also urged the new government to stop the “continuation” of wrong policies which “benefit others” and spoil the relationship between the two nations.

Mujhahid warned of potentially dire consequences stemming from such incidents, cautioning that the repercussions could spiral beyond Pakistan’s control, “Such incidents can have very bad consequences which will be out of Pakistan’s control,” said the spokesperson.__Pakistan Today