NATO begins biggest military exercise since end of Cold War

Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s biggest military exercise since the end of the Cold War began Wednesday with the departure of the US Navy ship USS Gunston Hall from the American Navy Base in Norfolk, Virginia, according to the alliance.

“Planned over the course of several years, Steadfast Defender 24 will highlight NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from North America and other parts of the Alliance to reinforce the defence of Europe,” it said.

The exercise will take place in numerous locations and run until May 31.

About 90,000 troops from 31 NATO allies and Sweden are planned to participate in the exercise.__The Nation