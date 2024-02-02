Pakistan: LHC’s Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns citing ‘personal circumstances’

The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Shahid Jamil Khan stepped down from his office on Friday.

The third judge to resign in a month, he cited ‘personal circumstances’ in deciding to “turn the page and start a new chapter”.

“I Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, after having served as a Judge of Lahore High Court, Lahore for about 10 years, hereby exercise the option to resign under Article 206(1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, with immediate effect,” his resignation later maintained.

He is reported to have sent his resignation letter to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Justice Khan was appointed as a judge of the LHC in 2014.

Earlier this month, two judges of the Supreme Court (SC) – Syed Mazahar Ali Aqbar Naqvi and Ijazul Ahsan – resigned from their posts in an apparent protest. Both of them had also served as judges of the LHC.

On January 10, Naqvi, who was facing charges of misconduct, resigned saying it was no longer possible for him to continue holding this position.

He was embroiled in ongoing proceedings at the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) in connection with his accusations.

A day before his resignation, the apex court had turned down Naqvi’s plea to halt the ongoing SJC misconduct proceedings against him.

Naqvi tendered his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi, in which he wrote that it was an honour for him to serve as the judge of the Lahore High Court and then the Supreme Court.

“In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Justice Naqvi wrote in his resignation.

“Considerations of due process also compel. I, therefore, effective today resign as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” he added.

The ex-judge may now be entitled to pension and other privileges after his resignation. If the SJC had removed him for misconduct, he would have lost these benefits.

Following suit, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, who was in line to become the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), tendered his resignation, creating unprecedented times for the SC.

His resignation came a day after Naqvi’s. The two were considered to be like-minded judges. Both the judges submitted their resignations to President Dr Arif Alvi for approval.

“I have had the honor and privilege of serving as a Judge of the Lahore High Court, the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, and a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“However, I no longer wish to continue as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Therefore, I, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, resign as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in terms of Article 206(1) of the Constitution with immediate effect,” said Justice Ahsan in his resignation letter, shocking many.

No one was expecting his resignation. Both judges were regarded as close to former CJ Umar Ata Bandial, and their resignation is also a massive blow to the PTI, which was expecting a revival after Justice Ahsan’s appointment as the CJ in October this year.__Tribune.com.pk