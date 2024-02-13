Pakistan: IHC summons PM Kakar on Feb 19 in missing Baloch students case

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday summoned caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in person in a case pertaining to non-recovery of Baloch students.

The IHC conducted hearing of the case regarding non-recovery of Baloch students. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case.

During proceedings of the case, Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghumman told the court that attorney general was not available and prayed to court to adjourn the case but the judge turned down the request.

As the hearing started, the advocate general took the stance that they needed more time in the case.

Reacting to that, Justice Kayani remarked, “I have observed restraint and not summoned both DGs (director generals) in court. However, the caretaker prime minister should attend court on Monday at 10am.”

Justice Kayani further remarked that death sentence should be handed down to those behind forced disappearances. The people involved in such disappearances should be awarded death sentence twice, he said.

Later, the court, while summoning the caretaker PM on Monday at 10am in person, adjourned hearing of the case till Feb 19.__The Nation