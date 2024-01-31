Pakistan: Citing Discrimination Ahmadiyya Community Disassociates Itself From February 8 Elections

‘Although the elections are ostensibly being held under a joint electorate, there is, however, a separate voter list prepared only for Ahmadi citizens due to their faith.’

The Ahmadiyya Community in Pakistan has announced the dissociation of the Ahmadiyya community from the upcoming general elections that are set to take place in Pakistan on February 8, 2024.

According to a statement issued by the press section of the Ahmadiyya Community in Pakistan, “Although the elections are ostensibly being held under a joint electorate, there is, however, a separate voter list prepared only for Ahmadi citizens due to their faith. The process for the registration of votes and the preparation of the voter lists is now complete.”

Currently, there is one voter list that includes all religious groups, including Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Zoroastrians, and Sikhs, whereas in the case of Ahmadis, a separate voter list is being prepared bearing the title “Qadiani Men/Women,” the statement read.

This discriminatory treatment on the basis of religion is a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise Ahmadi citizens from the electoral process for all intents and purposes, thus denying them their right to vote, it added.

Such prejudicial behavior is a clear violation of Pakistani Ahmadis as citizens of the state, goes against the vision of the founding father of the country, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and contravenes both the Constitution and the joint electoral system, the statement said.

The Ahmadiyya Spokesperson, Amir Mahmood, has stated that, in view of the prevailing circumstances, it is not possible for the Ahmadiyya community to participate in the elections; therefore, the Ahmadiyya community has decided to disassociate itself from the upcoming General Elections 2024 and separates itself from anyone claiming to represent the community in these General Elections.__The Friday Times Pakistan