Pakistan asks Afghanistan to hand over terrorists’ honchos

Pakistan on Thursday asked Afghanistan to take immediate and effective action against the terror entities and hand over their leadership to Islamabad.

The development came hours after multiple blasts were reported in different parts of Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta. At least one person was killed and four others sustained injuries in the explosions.

At her weekly briefing in Islamabad, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “Pakistan has been raising concerns over the terror threat emanating from Afghanistan.”

Responding to a question, she said the Indian external affairs ministry had not denied the veracity of our credible evidence regarding New Delhi’s involvement in extraterritorial and extra-judicial killings in Pakistan.

“India is involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan,” she added.

The spokesperson also said Pakistan had also shared the evidence of India’s involvement in terror acts with friendly countries and other relevant countries, especially the ones with which we need further cooperation in holding to account the individuals behind the terror acts.

She said that India’s charges of terrorism against Pakistan are neither new nor credible, describing them as ridiculous.

The spokesperson pointed out that India has been involved in terror incidents and extraterritorial and extra-judicial killings in countries around the world.

Baloch also voiced serious concerns over the attacks on Muslim places of worship in India. She said there is a concerted campaign to demolish mosques in India and replace them with temples.

These acts, she said, would remain a blot on the face of Indian democracy for the times to come.

The spokesperson said Pakistan would observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday next (February 5). She said an elaborate program has been outlined to mark the day.

She said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

When asked about the killing of nine Pakistani workers in Iran, the spokesperson said this was an inhumane act which has been condemned both by Pakistan and Iran.

She said Pakistan expects the Iranian authorities to share details of the attack as soon as the investigation into the incident is completed.

Baloch called for full implementation of the International Court of Justice’s judgment to uphold the human rights, dignity and identity of the Palestinian people as per the UN charter and international laws.

She said the UNSC should play its mandated role to impose a ceasefire and protect the people of Gaza from ongoing atrocities.__The News