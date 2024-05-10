Kashmir: Shutter Down, Wheel Jam Strike. Massive Protests and Rallies Witnessed AJ&K.

MUZAFFARABAD: A widespread general strike has ignited across Azad Kashmir, plunging the region into chaos as authorities conduct raids to apprehend more individuals. Despite the imposition of Section 144, citizens have flooded the streets with massive rallies and protests witnessed throughout Azad Kashmir.

Protesters vehemently denounced the arrests, torture, and excessive use of force against peaceful demonstrators. Earlier, the JKJACC declared an indefinite shutter-down and wheel-jam strike beginning at midnight on May 10th.

According to the information received from Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir, reports of clashes between the police and the protesters continued to be received until late at night. According to the reports, besides the indiscriminate use of tear gas by the police, there are also reports of firing and the arrival of 15 to 20 ambulances and their departure to the hospital.