Centre extends ban on Jamat-e-Islami by five years

Srinagar, Feb 27: The central government on Tuesday extended ban on Jamat-e-Islami by five years, Union Home minister Amit Shah said today.

Government of India has declared ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of 5 years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967, read an official handout.

The last ban on the ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir’ was imposed, vide Gazette Notification Number S.O. 1069(E), dated the 28th February, 2019.

Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir is continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India. Many criminal cases have been registered against the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir and its members under various sections of law including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years,” Shah said on X.

“The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on 28 February 2019.”

“Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures,” he added.__GK Kashmir