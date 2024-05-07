Kashmir: Two Militant killed in Kulgam gunfight, searches on

Srinagar, May 07: Two militants have been killed in an encounter at Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.

A top police officer told GNS that two militant bodies are visible at the encounter site while searches are still underway.

The identity of the slain militants will be established after completion of the operation, the officer added.

Earlier on Monday evening, reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani Payeen.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

The operation was halted for the night due to precautionary measures and was resumed this morning.__GK News