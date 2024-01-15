Houthi missile hits US-owned ship off Yemen coast

Houthis in Yemen have hit a US-owned ship with a missile, but no injuries or significant damage have been reported.

The vessel was hit “in response to strikes by the US and UK on Houthis in Yemen”, a British maritime security firm says.

The Houthis have attacked cargo ships since November. They say these are Israeli-affiliated – though the maritime security firm says there were no such links for this ship.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters the UK would not hesitate to take further action against the Houthis to protect itself in the Red Sea.

Addressing the House of Commons, Sunak said all 13 targets of the US-UK strikes had been hit, without any reports of civilian casualties.

“We faced an escalating series of attacks … including an attack on a Royal Navy warship,” Sunak tells reporters, calling it “unacceptable”.

Backed by Iran, the Houthis control a large part of Yemen, and are also key allies of Hamas in Gaza. They've vowed to continue attacks on ships bound for Israel.