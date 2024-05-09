Kashmir: Protest errupts in Mirpur AJK against the arrest of Awami Action Committee’s leaders

MIRPUR; AJK: Protest errupted in Mirpur, particullarly in Dadyal, against the arrest of the leaders of Awami Action Committee in Dadyal.

Protesters chatns slogan against the state government of AJK and against Pakistan. Clashes between the AJK Police and law enforcment agencies are reported in the main city of Dadyal. According to the sources, the police raided the houses of the leaders of the Awami Action Committee, a body consist of prominent civil society members who are struggling for the civil rights in the state of Azad Jammu & Kashmir under pakistan’s adminstration.

According to the source, the whole thursday in Dadyal was like a war zone with police indiscriminate tear gas shelling and stone pellting by the demonstrators. The Photos of a burnt and damged police van in the city centre and the pictures of Manhandeld Assistent Commissioner of Dadyal indicates the intensty of the protest and the law and order situation in the region.

The condemnation of the arrests of the leaders of Awami Action Committe and Joint Awami Action Committee accross the State of Azad Jammu & Kashmir was clear and loud by the lawyers body and by the civil society. In protest, the AAC and Joint AAC of AJ&K announced a wheel jam and shutter down strike from today in all parts of the state of AJ&K.

The conflict which was started due to inflated electrcity bills is converted now into a national movement of basic human and constitutional rights in this part of the divide of the state of Jammu & Kashmir.