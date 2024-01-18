Global powers push for de-escalating Pakistan-Iran tensions

“We believe the problems should be resolved with an understanding of friendship and brotherhood […],” says Turkey

As part of their efforts to calm down the situation, global and regional players, including Russia, Turkey, China, and Afghanistan urged Pakistan and Iran to de-escalate tensions after Islamabad launched strikes against militant targets in Iran in retaliation to Tehran’s air raids on its territory.

Nuclear-armed Pakistan and neighbouring Iran are both battling simmering insurgencies along their sparsely populated border regions.

Tensions sparked between the two countries after a missile strike, initiated by Iran without any provocation, caused the death of two children and injured three girls in Balochistan’s “Green Mountain” area.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office strongly condemned the “unprovoked” attack, stating that Tehran violated the country’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, in response to the strikes that Iran claimed targeted a militant organisation, Pakistan also launched an attack overnight resulting in the killing of several militant targets residing in the border region in Iran.

In a statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said: “We are watching with concern the escalation of the situation in the Iran-Pakistan border area that has been growing in recent days. We call on the parties to exercise maximum restraint and to resolve emerging issues exclusively through political and diplomatic means.”

Meanwhile, Turkey’s foreign ministry also called on Iran and Pakistan to show restraint and common sense after an escalation of tensions in the region.

“We believe the problems should be resolved with an understanding of friendship and brotherhood, based on mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries,” the ministry said in a statement.

‘Pak-Iran tensions dangerous for regional peace’

On the other hand, Afghanistan also expressed severe concerns over the escalating tensions between the two neighbouring nations and termed it dangerous for regional peace.

In a statement, Kabul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Islamabad and Tehran to show restraint and termed the “recent violent incidents” dangerous for the regional peace.

“After prolonged battles, stability is returning to the region,” a news agency reported, citing the Afghan ministry.

Pakistan and Iran should resolve disputes through diplomacy, Kabul advised both the neighbouring nations.

China offers mediation

Earlier today, China expressed willingness to facilitate mediation between Pakistan and Iran in the aftermath of a series of attacks on militant targets by both governments across the respective borders.

During a press conference in Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the Chinese side sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension.

“We are also willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides so wish,” she added.

A day earlier, the United States condemned recent Iranian strikes in Pakistan, Iraq and Syria, which Tehran has claimed were carried out against “anti-Iranian terrorist groups.”

“So we do condemn those strikes. We’ve seen Iran violate the sovereign borders of three of its neighbours in just the past couple of days,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.__The News