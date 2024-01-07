Baloch enforced disappearances in Pakistan: Dr Mahrang, 300 others booked for sedition

The Islamabad High Court extended the order not to harass the Baloch protesters, issuing directions for providing them facilities. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani while hearing the case of harassment of Baloch protesters directed them to appoint a focal person to communicate with the administration.

Justice remarked that women and children are among the protesters. “It is the responsibility of the police and the administration to protect them. “Those whose brothers, fathers, and sons are missing, only they know the pain.” Lawyer Attaullah Kundi appeared before the court on behalf of petitioner Sami Deen Baloch. On the court’s order, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon and SSP operations also appeared.

The deputy commissioner apprised the court that the Baloch protesters could not use the sound system for 24 hours continuously as other citizens also had rights. The petitioner’s lawyer said that they also took down the loudspeakers of the protestors.

A representative of IG police said that there was a dispute between them. “One of them might have taken it.” The court said that because of unidentified persons, they were looking for their brothers and daughters here. “Even the federal government does not understand where we are taking matters.”

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the police and the administration were harassing the protesters. “They put their hands in the pot and check the rice. The law is also something.” Justice Kayani remarked, “If there was a law, would they have come here from Balochistan?”

The court asked if these people were in the camp and were there washroom facilities? The deputy commissioner said there were camps but there were no washrooms. The court said that instructions will be issued to the CDA for temporary washrooms.

The court told the petitioner’s lawyer that they should not create any situation that would undermine their purpose. The hearing was adjourned till Jan 19.

Separately, the Khairpur district police booked Dr Mahrang Baloch of Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) and 300 others in an FIR under charges of sedition allegedly committed during their ongoing protest in Islamabad.

The FIR, registered on the state’s complaint under Section 124-A of Pakistan Penal Code, was lodged at Wadda Machion police station on the complaint of Sub Inspector Sarfaraz Ahmed Khoso. He claimed that he came to know through the news telecast and published in the mainstream media as well as on social media that Mahrang and her associates were spreading anti-Pakistan sentiments among the people.

He added that the accused persons delivered speeches aimed at creating hatred for Pakistan and the army. The policeman stated that Mahrang and her 300 associates had been continuing their sit-in protest in Islamabad for around one month and during which they had been inciting youth to rebel against the country.

He also blamed Pakhtun political figure Manzoor Pashteen for being involved in the conspiracy. Pashteen has also been named as accused in the FIR. Section 124-A entails life imprisonment if convicted.__Daily Times