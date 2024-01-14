Amid rising terror attacks in J&K, Army launches Operation Sarvashakti to neutralise threats

NEW DELHI: In a bid to combat increasing terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army has initiated Operation Sarvashakti, under which terrorists operating on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges in the Union Territory will be neutralised

Recent attempts by Pakistani proxy terrorist groups to revive terrorism in the Rajouri Poonch sector, particularly in the south of Pir Panjal ranges, have resulted in the loss of around 20 troops in attacks by terrorists. The most recent attack occurred on December 21, claiming the lives of four soldiers in the Dera ki Gali area.

Sources within the security forces have revealed that Operation Sarvashakti will involve coordinated counter-terrorist operations by the formations of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps and the Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps from both sides of the Pir Panjal ranges.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operations Group, and intelligence agencies will work closely together to prevent Pakistani designs to revive terrorist activities in the Union Territory, especially in the Rajouri Poonch sector.

The operation is reminiscent of Operation Sarpvinash, which was launched in 2003 to eliminate terrorists from the same areas in the south of the Pir Panjal range.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande recently stated that terrorist activities had significantly diminished in the area since 2003. However, the adversary from the west is now attempting to revive terrorism in the region.

General Pande, along with the Northern Command, held detailed discussions with Corps Commanders to devise strategies for countering this threat.

The operations are under the close monitoring of the Army Headquarters and the Northern Army Command in Udhampur. They were planned shortly after a security meeting conducted by home minister Amit Shah, which involved all stakeholders, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army and intelligence agencies, as well as police officials from both state and central agencies.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has also coordinated with security forces in both the Jammu and Kashmir regions to ensure synchronized action against terrorists.

The Army has commenced the process of deploying additional troops in the Rajouri-Poonch sector, while simultaneously strengthening the intelligence setup in the region. The security forces are confident in the local support to counter terrorism in the affected areas.

Despite provocations by terrorists to attack an Army vehicle in the Krisna Ghati area, the troops exercised restraint and did not retaliate due to the presence of a large number of civilians. The prompt action taken by the Indian Army in holding its officers and men accountable for civilian casualties following the December 21 encounter has also contributed to maintaining trust and cooperation with the local population.