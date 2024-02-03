Kashmir: Kargil observes complete bandh, massive protest rally taken out in Leh on KDA, LAB call

Kargil, Feb 03: A complete bandh is being observed in Kargil district while as a massive protest rally was taken out in Leh district of Ladakh union territory on Saturday on the call of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB), two conglomerate representing various political, social, religious, student organizations in Ladakh, who had called for a complete ‘Kargil bandh’ and ‘Leh Chalo’ on February 03, in support of their four demands including Statehood for Ladakh, Constitutional Safeguards under Sixth Schedule, PSC for Ladakh and early job recruitment process and two separate parliament seats for Leh and Kargil.

Both LAB and KDA held a meeting in Kargil and Leh and announced bandh in the entire Ladakh region on February 03.

As per reports a complete bandh was observed in Kargil district with all business establishments, other private offices closed while transport was off the roads.

Similarly, a massive protest rally was taken out in Leh under Leh Apex Body joined by hundreds of people.

The two alliances have asked people to unite to fight for statehood and special status under the sixth schedule of the Constitution, the creation of a public service commission, job reservations for locals, an early recruitment drive and separate representation for Leh and Kargil districts in Parliament.

Member Kargil Democratic Alliance, Sajjad Hussain Kargili said that the protest call has been given in support of the four demands by the Ladakh bodies. Kargili said that the government should listen to the people of Ladakh and fulfill their demands without any delay.

Pertinent to mention that amid the protest call given by the KDA and LAB, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called for a High Powered Committee meeting in Delhi on February 19 to discuss the issues.

”Happening Now in #Ladakh | Despite harsh cold people in #Leh gathered and marching with the demand for Statehood, Constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, and PSC and employment opportunities for Ladakh” Sajad Hussain Kargili tweeted.__GK News