Trump ineligible to contest presidential polls, rules Colorado SC

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former US President Donald Trump ineligible for the state’s 2024 ballot for presidential candidate under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban”.

The 4-3 ruling will wait until January 4 as it is expected to be challenged by Trump in the US apex court. The decision came because of his role in the US Capitol attack by his supporters on January 6, 2021, CNN reported.

The historic decision makes Donald Trump the first US presidential candidate disqualified under the provision that prevented those involved in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding office.

The court order though applies to Colorado, however, it may affect Trump’s status in the country for the next year’s November 5 general elections. Neutral US election observers view Colorado as Democratic, meaning that President Joe Biden is expected to win the state no matter what Trump’s fate is there.__Daily Times