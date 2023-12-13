Pakistan: Power division confesses to overbilling consumers

The power division has confessed to overbilling consumers, changing their slabs and damaged meters. The initial report on the NEPRA investigation report revealed concerning findings, indicating that over 4.5 million consumers received bills exceeding 31 days. Additionally, a staggering 381,510 damaged meters have resulted in excessive bills.

In July, 846,468 consumers were affected as their slabs were changed with nearly, 2 lac protected consumers moved to the non-protected category. The situation worsened in August, with over 5.574 million consumers receiving bills exceeding 31 days. A significant 825,562 power consumers were affected by changes in billing slabs during this period. Furthermore, the Power division has criticized the NEPRA team’s process, deeming it ineffective and flawed. The report has loopholes related to quality control and data processing. The development came after the Nepra exposed the “most controversial power theft drive” of the power distribution companies (Discos), defrauding consumers of billions of rupees by overcharging them as much as 100 percent. The NEPRA has found that millions of consumers were overcharged during the months of July and August, prompting the body to initiate legal action against K-Electric (KE) and other power distribution companies.

“There is not a single Disco in the country who is charging bills in 100pc correct manner,” the power regulatory authority said in its 14-page report.

The inquiry was launched after consumers from all over the country complained of “excessive, inflated, and wrong bills” charged by Discos in July and August 2023.

Following the complaints, the power regulator held detailed hearings during which it found that the actual amount charged to users differed from the snapshot of meter reading available on their bills. In some cases, snapshots were “either invisible or deliberately not taken”.

Similarly, some cases were reported that monthly meter readings are being taken beyond the billing cycle of 30 days, which resulted in undue/inflated charging of upper slab bills to the less user consumer(s) hence, changing the category from protected to un-protected”. Multan Electric Power Com­pany (Mepco), Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) sent the most bills with invalid snapshots.__Daily Times