First Woman PM In Muslim World Benazir Bhutto Being Remembered On Death Anniversary

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is holding nationwide special ceremonies to honour the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, the first Muslim woman prime minister. Today is designated as a public holiday in Sindh in her honor.

Benazir Bhutto, who was born on June 21, 1953, in Karachi, studied at Oxford University and became well-known among students. She started a campaign in 1977 to oppose General Zia’s government and protest her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s detention. She went into exile following a protracted battle for democracy.

Following her historic comeback in 1986, Benazir went on to become the first Muslim woman prime minister when she won the 1988 general elections. Her government was ousted even though she had achieved major accomplishments, which led to her second exile. On October 18, 2007, she did, however, return, and she was welcomed with open arms in Karachi.

Over 250 party workers and supporters of Benazir Bhutto lost their lives in a terrorist attack on her motorcade in Karsaz. She persisted in her fight and called for public demonstrations. She was martyred in a terrorist attack on December 27, 2007, while returning from a demonstration in Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi.

The PPP held an exclusive ceremony at Garhi Khuda Buksh to mark Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom on its 16th anniversary, attracting millions of people to pay their respects. Her lifetime battle was brought to light by vigils, conferences, and special prayers held around the country during the day.