Egypt says it is awaiting responses on plan to end Gaza crisis

Egypt has confirmed that it had put forward a framework proposal to end the fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip that includes three stages ending with a ceasefire and said it was awaiting responses on the plan, Reuters reports.

Egypt would give further details of the plan once those responses are received, Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s State Information Service, said in a statement.

The proposal is an attempt “to bring viewpoints between all concerned parties closer, in an effort to stop Palestinian bloodshed and the aggression against the Gaza Strip and restore peace and stability to the region”, he said.__Dawn.com