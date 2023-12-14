Article 370 Verdict: India Rejects OIC’s Comments

India on Wednesday strongly rejected the comments by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressing concern over the Supreme Court’s verdict.

EAM spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the OIC’s action at the behest of a “serial violater of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross border terrorism” makes its action even more questionable.

“India rejects the statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on a judgement of the Indian Supreme Court. It is both ill informed and ill intended,” Bagchi said.

"That OIC does so at the behest of a serial violater of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross border terrorism makes its action even more questionable. Such statements only undermine OIC's credibility," he said.