55 foreign terrorists among 76 neutralised in Jammu-Kashmir in 2023: DGP

A total of 76 terrorists, including 55 foreigners, were neutralised, 291 terrorist associates arrested and 201 overground workers booked under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir this year, Director General of Police R R Swain said on Saturday.

Swain further said that only 31 local terrorists an all time low – are left in the Union Territory, while the recruitment of locals into militancy has witnessed a drop of 80 per cent this year.

In 48 anti-terrorist operations, we have neutralised 76 terrorists, including 55 foreigners. The trend of foreign terrorists getting killed more starting in 2022 and continued this year, making it clear that our actual fight is against infiltrators, he said, asserting that the anti-terrorism operations will continue next year with more vigour.

He said there are 31 identified local terrorists four in Jammu region’s Kishtwar and 27 in the valley who are active and the number is at an all-time low.

There is an 80 per cent decline in terror recruitment this year. Year-on-year comparison shows that 130 locals joined terrorism in 2022 and this year, till date the number is 22. We will try to stop the recruitment completely which is essential to end the cycle of violence.

When there is recruitment, action happens and the fallout follows, continuing the cycle. I am seeing the decline in recruitment as saving 113 people from getting killed this year, he said.

The DGP said that against 31 civilian killings by terrorists last year, the number dropped to 14 this year and the terror-related incidents declined from 125 in 2022 to 46 in 2023, recording a drop of 63 per cent.

Four policemen including a DSP and an inspector were martyred this year, against 14 last year, thus recording a 71 per cent decline, he said.

He said 291 terror associates, who provide logistic support, work as guides and identify targets, were arrested this year compared to 373 last year.

We have strengthened the record building and surveillance system by utilising technology and a repeat offender can now be easily identified and ensured a maximum sentence, he added.

The DGP said 201 overground workers (OGWs) 171 in Kashmir and the rest in Jammu zone – were detained under the PSA, while 89 terror modules, including 78 in Kashmir and 11 in Jammu, were busted this year.

Swain said 18 terrorist hideouts were unearthed with 12 in the valley and six in Jammu region.

He said 99 properties, linked to terrorism and separatism, worth more than Rs 170 crore, were attached including 57 by the State Investigation Agency. Besides, several bank accounts were frozen in addition to the recovery of cash, he added.

He said police identified 8,000 fake social media accounts, mostly working from outside the country and appropriate legal action against all those were ensured.

He said the strike calls and stone-pelting continue to show a downward trend and compared to 2021-22, this year it was the lowest. There was zero response to organised strike calls from separatists and terrorists operating from across the border, giving a silent endorsement from a common man who wants peace and development.

The DGP said the society will not be allowed to remain hostage to a handful of sections and action against such elements is inevitable.

Swain said the overall security environment in Jammu and Kashmir has improved, paving way for successful conduct of a number of important events like three-day national conference on legal services and G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, Amarnath yatra and Muharram procession after a gap of 34 years, besides Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress.