Kashmir: Spring season offers glimpse into GB’s natural beauty, cultural heritage

by Sultan Shoaib

Spring, also known as blossom season, is a wonderful time that comes after the cold winter and before the hot summer. It is a time of renewal marked by awakening of nature, blooming of flowers and trees starting to grow again. Different communities celebrate various events during this lively season.

Gilgit-Baltistan, located in the northern part of Pakistan, is a beautiful mountainous region. It welcomes many tourists every year to enjoy its four seasons: spring, summer, autumn, and snowy winter. Each season has its own colors and views, but spring is especially charming.

One of the most beautiful sights in the area is the cherry blossom season, when nature changes from winter to spring. Visitors can see fields turning green and trees like cherry, apricot, apple, almond, and peach starting to bloom. There are also snowy mountains, clear rivers, and blue skies. This peaceful environment lets travelers escape from their busy lives.

During spring, the weather in the region becomes nice and comfortable, making it a great time to explore the region. Some popular places to visit during spring include Hunza, Skardu, and Gilgit city. These places show the bright colors and natural beauty of spring in Gilgit-Baltistan, giving visitors memories to cherish.

The best time to see cherry blossoms in the region is from mid-March to late April. During this time, the region is covered in white, pink, and green flowers, creating a beautiful and calming experience for travelers. While the cherry blossom season might change a bit depending on the weather, visiting during this time guarantees a stunning view of nature.

Spring in different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan also means celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year, with excitement. Local celebrations include traditional foods, cultural performances, and lively gatherings, giving travelers a taste of the region’s rich heritage. Experiencing these celebrations adds to the springtime charm of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Farida Ali, a local resident, describes spring in the region as a refreshing time after the cold winter months. She said the community eagerly waits for spring because it brings a sense of renewal and energy to their lives. During the Spring Festival, they celebrate their cultural heritage through music, dance, and traditional rituals, bringing joy and togetherness.

Rashid Khan, a farmer, explains that spring is important for farmers like him because it marks the beginning of the farming season. They prepare their fields for planting crops and hold the Seed Growing Festival to bless the land and wish for a good harvest. These rituals connect them to the land and the cycle of life.

Nadia Malik, a tour guide from Hunza, stated that for tourists visiting Gilgit-Baltistan, spring offers a glimpse into the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. From walks in blossoming orchards to enjoying local cuisine at the Spring Festival, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The warm hospitality of the locals makes springtime unforgettable.

In conclusion, spring is a time of beauty and celebration, where nature’s splendor meets ancient traditions. Whether you’re a local resident or a curious traveler, experiencing spring in this enchanting region is an opportunity not to be missed.

Whether you love nature, photography, or simply want to relax in stunning scenery, the beautiful valleys have something for everyone. The season makes people to enjoy the beauty of weather, appreciate the wonders of nature and make unforgettable memories in the peaceful mountainous paradise.__Courtesy Daily Times