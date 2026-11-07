Syria Rejects Yemen Deployment Reports, Says Focus Is Recovery

DAMASCUS: Syria has firmly denied reports that it plans to send military forces to Yemen, saying its immediate priorities remain internal security, reconstruction and economic recovery. A Syrian diplomatic source told the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that claims of a deployment were “unfounded.”

The denial comes amid growing speculation about Syria’s deepening military relationship with Saudi Arabia. According to the source, existing agreements between Damascus and Riyadh are limited to training, the exchange of expertise and military consultations that serve the interests of both countries, reported by Arab News

The source said the cooperation includes training Saudi forces and helping to build their capabilities. Saudi officials are expected to begin coordination visits to Syria next month, signaling a gradual expansion of defense contacts between the two governments.

Damascus also left the door open to closer military ties in the future. The source said the current arrangement could evolve into a mutual defense agreement, or Syria could eventually join the Makkah Defense Alliance, depending on shared interests and circumstances.

However, Syria made clear that reports of troops being sent to Yemen do not reflect its policy. The government insists that its attention is fixed on rebuilding a country still recovering from years of conflict, rather than entering a new regional front.

The statement seeks to calm concerns at home and abroad, portraying Syria’s cooperation with Saudi Arabia as cautious and practical rather than a commitment to military intervention.